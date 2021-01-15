Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IDN opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a PE ratio of -300.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

