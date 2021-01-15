Mizuho Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.54.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

