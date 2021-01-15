EnerSys to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.14.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $92.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in EnerSys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

