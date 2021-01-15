QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. QC shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 73,650 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

