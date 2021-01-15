American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.17

Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $28.97. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 14,293 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

