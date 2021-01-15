Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

