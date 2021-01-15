FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

NYSE ZYME opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

