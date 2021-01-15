Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

GASNY opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

