Piper Sandler Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $76.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.05.

MS opened at $76.47 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

