Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 319,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
