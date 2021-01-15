Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 319,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

