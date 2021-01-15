Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMS. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.10.

FMS stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

