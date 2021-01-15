Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $143.70 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $323,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,563.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 314.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.