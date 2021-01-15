The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

HHC stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

