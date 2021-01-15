Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $77.75 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.