Critical Review: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.1% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Positive Physicians’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.07 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.34 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Positive Physicians.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG Financial Group and Positive Physicians, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Positive Physicians’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -51.10% -33.35% Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35%

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Positive Physicians on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. FG Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

