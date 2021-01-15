Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on EUXTF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. Euronext has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.