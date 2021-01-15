Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

HEINY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday.

HEINY stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

