AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

AtriCure stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AtriCure by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in AtriCure by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake bought 12,350 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.54 per share, with a total value of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.