Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$52.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$52.00 price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$43.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.65. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

