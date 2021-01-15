PacWest Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,544 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 390,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.