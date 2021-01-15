Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.13.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The firm has a market cap of C$859.74 million and a PE ratio of -182.29. Goodfood Market Corp. has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$14.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

