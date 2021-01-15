Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Given “Buy” Rating at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$0.35 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.30.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$63.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

