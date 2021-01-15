Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Given “Buy” Rating at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$0.35 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.30.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
TSE:GXE opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$63.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
About Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
