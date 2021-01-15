Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$37.50 at Raymond James

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$24.49.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

