JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$29.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.00.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO opened at C$27.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.25. The stock has a market cap of C$20.47 billion and a PE ratio of -46.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.