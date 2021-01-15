Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

RICOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

