FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $42,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $15,024,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,320,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

