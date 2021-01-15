Brokers Set Expectations for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

