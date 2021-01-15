Analysts Set Expectations for Barratt Developments plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

