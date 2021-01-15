Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 57,919 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

