Piper Sandler Weighs in on Anaplan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Anaplan stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,748,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,761,775. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

