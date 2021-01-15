Craig Hallum Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $42.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

