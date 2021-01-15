CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Trading Up 0.4%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.84. 103,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 131,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

CONX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

