NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $16.45. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 339,116 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

