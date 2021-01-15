Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ABCM stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

