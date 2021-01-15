Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Shares Down 0.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.41. 545,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 457,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

