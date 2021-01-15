Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Shares Up 0.8%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.60. 24,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 24,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

