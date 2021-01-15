ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. ADBRI has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
ADBRI Company Profile
