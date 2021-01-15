ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. ADBRI has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

