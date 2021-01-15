AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGLXY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.