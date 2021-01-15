Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 52.2%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AAVMY opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

