Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

FEVR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,131 ($27.84).

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) stock opened at GBX 2,339 ($30.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,410.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,261.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.11.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

