Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,101.05 ($40.52).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,911.29 ($38.04) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.11 billion and a PE ratio of 48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,947.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.88.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last three months, insiders bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

