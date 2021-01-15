Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

About Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

