Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

