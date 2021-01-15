Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,750 at Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,336.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,101.11.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, with a total value of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33).

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

