ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,130 ($67.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,721.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,516.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 41.29.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

