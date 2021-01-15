Insider Selling: Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) insider Jacqueline Daniell sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Shares of LON WEY opened at GBX 39.80 ($0.52) on Friday. Wey Education plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £55.21 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.34.

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) Company Profile

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

