Brokers Offer Predictions for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Umpqua by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 20,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

