JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 4,630 Price Target for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,354 ($56.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,394.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,547.57. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

