SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,575 at Barclays

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,529 ($19.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,348.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

