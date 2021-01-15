Rotala PLC (ROL.L)’s (ROL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:ROL opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

