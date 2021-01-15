Rotala PLC (ROL.L)’s (ROL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:ROL opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74).
About Rotala PLC (ROL.L)
